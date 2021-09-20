Cameroon:Over 50,000 litres of contraband fuel seized in SW Region

Gendarmes in Limbe, South West Region of Cameroon say they have seized about 50,000 litres of illicit fuel and non biodegradable plastic papers weighing more than 9000kg.

According to Joel Hefat, head of the commanding operation that led to the seizure of these items, the fuel and plastic papers were smuggled through Tiko to Limbe and were destined for the market.

He also revealed that they had seized a huge stock of expired drugs in Tiko last week during a similar operation to crack down on smuggled products.

The items were immediately handed to the South West Regional Delegation of Environment and they were immediately destroyed.