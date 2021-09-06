Cameroon:Over 500,000 ID cards, passports abandoned by applicants

At least 500,000 National Identification Cards and close to 3000 new biometric passports are still to be withdrawn at the various production centres, authorities at the General Delegation for National Security, DGSN have revealed.

The information was revealed by the head of the National Centre for the Production of Identification Documents, Senior Superintendant of Police, Albert Bernard Djella, during a press visit last week to the National Center for the Production of Passports and the Yaounde 10 Police District.

During the guided tour, he revealed that over 500,000 National Identity Cards produced nationwide are yet to be collected with 226,000 of them produced under the new system.

On the other hand, at least 2,977 passports produced since July 1 following the new procedure are still to be retrieved by applicants.

At the 10 Police District Police Station in Bastos, at least 2,698 ID cards produced in the old system and 3,400 produced in the old system were yet to be collected. About 2,000 cards had already expired and in five years more are set to expire.

He called on applicants to always call the toll-free numbers 1550 or 1500 to verify the situation of their identification documents.

In addition, five whatsapp numbers have equally been made available for users to channel their worries by sending the identification number of their receipt for verification.