Over 70 children of the Garden Education and Healing Orphanage in Bamenda have received humanitarian relief from the Presidential couple.

They received the relief at the weekend from the hands of the Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji who went there visiting alongside the Governor of the North West Region Adolphe Lele LAfrique.

The relief comprised of mattresses, blankets, buckets, food items and toiletries and financial assistance worth over FCFA 1,5 million.

It was also an opportunity for the Minister of Territorial Administration to listen to the stories of most of these children who fled from Menchum Division, trekking over 80 kilometres to get to Bamenda.

Health and social workers at the orphanage also took time to explain the situation of the children to the MINAT boss as they revealed some of them face health challenges like from malnutrition, diarrhea, and even malaria. They added that they face huge challenges providing the needs of these children for them to be able to go to school.

In response, Paul Atanga Nji reassured the workers of the orphanage of government’s continuous support to succour the plight of internally displaced persons as well as the vulnerable. He added that government is equally ready to work assist structures that work to help the internally displaced persons.

He promised more humanitarian items will subsequently be sent to the orphanage through the Governor of the North West Region Adolphe Lele LAfrique.