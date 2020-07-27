Cameroon:Over FCFA 20 Billion spent by gov’t in fight against Coronavirus

Twenty Billion, Two Hundred and Four Million, Three Hundred and Twenty Five Thousand, Three Hundred and Fourteen CFA Francs( FCFA 20,204,325,314). That is the amount spent so far by the government of Cameroon in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

These figures were revealed by the Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda on Friday, July 24 during a press conference to render the present the global situation so far on the response strategy.

Revealing the figures, the Minister of Public Health said his actions are in line with prescriptions from the Head of State to ensure transparency and accountability in the management of the funds destined for the fight against the pandemic.

Rundown Of Expenditure

Breaking down the figures, Dr Malachie Manaouda said FCFA One Billion, Nine Hundred and Ninety Eight Billion, Three Hundred and Fifty Five Thousand, Seven Hundred and Seventy Eight (FCFA 1, 998,355,778) was used to construct isolation units in Bertoua, Ngaoundere, Ebolowa, Garoua, Mandjou and Douala as well as a health control post between Yaounde and Nsimalen.

The rehabilitation, renovation and extension of certain wards at the Yaounde Central Hospital, Jamot Hospital as well as the Yaounde General Hospital, to put them up to standards of isolation units cost government FCFA One Billion, Seven Hundred and Forty Five Million, One Hundred and Forty Six Thousand, Six Hundred and Twenty One (FCFA 1,745,146,621), the M%inister of Public Health said.

The construction and rehabilitation of COVID-19 specialised centres across the country cost government a huge fortune with FCFA Seven Hundred and Eighty Five Million, Two Hundred and Thirty Five Thousand (FCFA 785,235,000) spent to set up the ORCA specialized centre at the Mvog Mbi neighbourhood in Yaounde. However, not all equipment required for the various wards at the centre have been paid because the validation process at the Ministry of Trade needs to be completed, the Minister of Public Health stressed.

The setting up and purchase of (medical) equipment at other COVID-19 Specialised centres like that at the Yaounde Military Stadium and the Mbappe Leppe Stadium cost government FCFA Eight Hundred and Thirty Six Million, Five Hundred and Twelve Thousand, Six Hundred and Thirty Eight (836, 512, 638) while the rehabilitation and equipping of the Olembe (Yaounde) and Mbanga Bakoko (Douala) low cost housing cost FCFA One Billion, Nine Hundred and Eighty Eight Million, Five Hundred and Forty Seven Thousand, Two Hundred and Forty One Francs (FCFA, 1, 998, 547, 241).

When borders were shut down in Cameroon on April 17, the Olembe and Mbanga Bakoko low cost housing facilities as well as other hotels were used at the time to quarantine passengers who had just arrived the country. Government spent FCFA Six Hundred and Fourteen Million, Seven Hundred and Sixty Three Thousand, Nine Hundred and Sixty One (614, 736, 961) for persons who were confined in hotels.

At the Olembe low cost housing facility, FCFA Two Hundred and Eleven Million, Nine Hundred and Ninety Two Thousand, Six Hundred and Fifty Eight (FCFA 211, 992, 658) was spent in the upkeep of persons confined as well as the acquisition of equipment, the Minister said. Some of the equipment acquired at the facility include 300 reanimation beds, 2500 hospital beds with mattresses, 1500 respiratory assisting equipment among them 40 respirators and 6,830, 000 individual protection kits like gloves, face masks, jackets…etc.

Material as well as medical equipment were also bought and distributed to other COVID-19 management centres to the tune of FCFA Three Billion, Nine Hundred and Thirty Two Million, Seven Hundred and Eighty Four Thousand, Four Hundred and Twenty Two Francs (FCFA 3,932,784,422) while individual protection kits worth FCFA Five Billion, Seven Hundred Million, Forty One Thousand, Four Hundred and Twenty Two (FCFA 5,700, 041, 422), were purchased and distributed. On the other hand, a chunk of the funds spent were destined for hygiene, notably disinfection of public places and acquisition of equipment which cost FCFA Nine Hundred Million, Four Hundred and Sixty Two Thousand, Three Hundred and Ninety Seven (FCFA 900, 462, 397).

The COVID-19 response strategy was equally decentralised as time went on to enable each region manage the fight at the local level. To ensure the effective implementation of a decentralised approach in responding to the pandemic, FCFA Nine Hundred and Sixteen Million, Three Hundred and Ninety Two Thousand, Two Hundred (960, 392, 200) was put at the disposal of the various regions. According to the Minister of Public Health, part of this money (FCFA 267,000, 000) was handed over to administrative authorities while the rest (FCFA 649, 000, 000) was handed over to Regional Delegates to boost the response strategy at their local levels. In addition to these, FCFA 300, 000, 000 was allocated to purchase drugs for the various regions while resources worth FCFA 773, 627, 700 were allocated to the various health centres.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic five months ago, communication and sensitization has been an essential aspect of the response strategy with FCFA Three Hundred and Fifty Eight Million, Nine Hundred and Sixty Seven Thousand, (FCFA 358, 967, 000) used during sensitization campaigns across the ten regions.

“We could be exhaustive on these details whenever time permits, but we call on all to remain focused on the objectives of the fight against the pandemic and reduce the rate of propagation of the virus,” the Minister of Public Health stressed.

He called for more support from the national community to provide support to the various response teams by respecting the barrier measures.