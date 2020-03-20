Cameroon:Parliament smashes Gov’t anti Coronavirus measures

The Lower and Upper Houses of Parliament open to for the March session, in total disregard to measures put in place by government to fight the spread of the Coronavirus.

Among some of the measures taken by government is to ban gatherings of more than fifty persons and recommend electronic means for meetings bringing together more than ten persons.

However, the Speaker of the National Assembly and the President of the Senate have all moved to vened both houses of parliament for Friday, a decision that has been heavily criticised across the board.

Even more surprising, the National Assembly has decided not to open Friday’s session to the press on grounds they want to limit the crowd at the Glass House.

They have been growing calls for the March session of parliament to be postponed and the onus now lie on the lawmakers to take the decision.