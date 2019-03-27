Cameroon:Pastor, nurse killed in fresh wave of violence in restive NW region

A pastor and a nurse are amongst a dozen of persons killed in a fresh wave of violence that hit the North Weest region of Cameroon yesterday as security forces battle with separatist fighters in the region.

Sources say a pastor of the Presbyterian Church Batibo was killed in a crossfire between security forces and separatist fighters in Widikum, Momo Division of the North West region.

The pastor’s Reverend Kepsi Peter of PC Baramban Batibo was found lying in his own pool of blood with bullet wounds as residents remain in shock. The Presbyterian church is yet to release an official statement on the killing.

It is still difficult to determine the exact number of casualties from yesterday’s shootout in the area but unconfirmed reports say three soldiers lost their lives in yesterday’s turn of events.

Still in the North West region, at least two persons are said to have been killed in Saah, Nkambe Central in the Donga Mantung Division of the North West region.

One of the victims, a certain Issa Magaji, a nurse at the health centre in the locality was found with bullet wounds lying in his own pool of blood, sources said.