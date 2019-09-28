The Head of State Paul Biya has extended his condolences to the families of victims of the road accident in the Littoral region that claimed at least eight lives last week.

In a letter addressed to the Governor of the Littoral region, Paul Biya extended his condolences to the families of the victims and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Paul Biya wrote to the Governor Samuel Dieudonné Ivaha Diboua;

“I sadly learnt of the death of several passengers of a bus after an accident along the National road Number 3 in the locality of Ngwei, Littoral region

“I ask you to extend my since condolences to the families of victims

“I also wish a speddy recovery to all those injured as well as comfort to all the survivors.