Cameroon:Paul Biya decrees ‘day of mourning’ for soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack

The Head of State Paul Biya has decreed Friday June 21 as a national day of mourning in honour of the soldiers killed in the Far North region between June 9-10, 2019.

On the night of June 9-10, armed terrorists of the Islamist sect Boko Haram launched an attack in Darak, Logone and Chari division of the Far North region killing at least 16 soldiers and eight civilians in one of the deadliest attacks.

This incident has drawn the sympathy of the Head of State who has decreed a national day of mourning.

On that day, the nation’s flag will fly at half mast on the national territory as well as at consular and diplomatic services across the world, decree No. 2019/303 of 17 of June 2019 signed by Paul Biya specifies.