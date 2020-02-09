Cameroon:Paul Biya hints at imminent convening of Regional elections

The Head of State Paul Biya has said voters will soon be convened to the polls for the country’s first ever Regional elections.

Paul Biya made the announcement on Sunday after voting for the Legislative and Municipal elections alongside his wife, Chantal at the Government Bilingual Primary School Bastos.

Close to seven million registered voters are expected to cast their votes today for the Legislative and Municipal elections and Paul Biya expressed satisfaction at the conduct of the exercise.

“Democracy is on the move in Cameroon. We had the Major National Dialogue, we have had laws on decentralisation, the special status, the Bilingualism Law, and soon we will have after the Municipal elections, Regional elections. I can only be satisfied and that Cameroonians for their dynamism and efforts to help promote our democracy,” Paul Biya said.