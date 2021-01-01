Cameroon:Paul Biya mocks Kamto in end of year message

The Head of State Paul Biya has made a mockery of the leader of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Maurice Kamto and some of his followers in what he described as their failed attempt to take over power.

Paul Biya in a thinly-veiled jibe at Maurice Kamto, praised Cameroonians for largely ignoring calls to take to the streets as he urged them to continue to trust in the country’s democratic process.

“It is equally regrettable that some of our compatriots, who rallied around a personality who failed to achieve his ambitions during the last presidential election, took advantage of security and health difficulties to try to stir up a revolt falsely referred to as “peaceful marches”. Fortunately, very few people took part in these marches, thanks to the maturity of Cameroonians,” Paul Biya said.

“Needless to recall that in a democracy, access to political office is secured through the ballot box and not through the street, certain media organs or social media networks.