Cameroon:Paul Biya mourns with families of persons killed by Boko Haram fighters

The Head of State Paul Biya has sent a condolence message to families of persons killed in recent attacks by Boko Haram fighters.

At least 16 persons have been killed and several others injured in separate in attacks attributed to Boko Haram, carried out in just over a week.

Paul Biya who has been accused of mourning with foreigners and forgetting about his own people back home finally reacted by sending a condolence message.

« Following the latest attacks carried out by Boko Haram terrorists in the Far North (region of) Cameroon, I want to extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, and wish quick recovery to the injured, as well as comfort those affected, » Paul Biya wrote on his social media platforms.