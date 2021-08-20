Life › Education

Happening now

Cameroon:Paul Biya replaces Ernest Molua as UB Registrar

Published on 20.08.2021 at 18h32 by JournalduCameroun

(c) copyright

The Head of State, Paul Biya on Friday, August 20 appointed a new Registrar at the University of Buea, South West Region of Cameroon.

According to a decree signed by the Head of State and read on state media, Prof Eneke Bechem Esu Eyang Tambe as the new Registrar of the University of Buea in replacement of Prof Ernest Molua.

Prof Ernest Molua had only been appointed Registrar in September 2019 with since stint abruptly cut short on Friday afternoon.

The new Registrar, Prof. Eneke Bechem was until her appoitnment serving as the Head of Division for Admission and Records at the Department of Academic Affairs in the University of Buea.

The Head of State equally appointed Prof Mukenge Imanu Adolphe as Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Internal Control and Evaluation in replacement of Samuel Ayonghe (PhD) who has gone on retirement.

Tags : | |





DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 10.02.2021

Cameroon: La Vallée de Bana, ideal place for tourism

Located in the heart of the West region in the Upper-Nkam Division, the Bana valley commonly referred to as La Vallée de Bana (LVB) is…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
  • No event.
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top