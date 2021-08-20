Cameroon:Paul Biya replaces Ernest Molua as UB Registrar

The Head of State, Paul Biya on Friday, August 20 appointed a new Registrar at the University of Buea, South West Region of Cameroon.

According to a decree signed by the Head of State and read on state media, Prof Eneke Bechem Esu Eyang Tambe as the new Registrar of the University of Buea in replacement of Prof Ernest Molua.

Prof Ernest Molua had only been appointed Registrar in September 2019 with since stint abruptly cut short on Friday afternoon.

The new Registrar, Prof. Eneke Bechem was until her appoitnment serving as the Head of Division for Admission and Records at the Department of Academic Affairs in the University of Buea.

The Head of State equally appointed Prof Mukenge Imanu Adolphe as Deputy Vice Chancellor in charge of Internal Control and Evaluation in replacement of Samuel Ayonghe (PhD) who has gone on retirement.