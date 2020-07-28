Cameroon:Paul Biya sacks ‘runaway’ Anglophone magistrate

Published on 28.07.2020 at 12h58 by JournalduCameroun

The Head of State Paul Biya on Monday, July 27 signed a decree dismissing Second Scale Judicial and Legal Officer Chi Valentine Bumah from the Magistracy corps.

He was dismissed for abandoning his post since July 15, 2019 and his pension rights have equally been suppressed.

A video made rounds on social media last year showing Chi Valentine Bumah who was reportedly abducted by unidentified men.

However, the video raised eyebrows as claims immediately grew he faked his own kidnap in order to seek asylum.

No information has since filtred on his whereabouts but sources say Justice Chi Valentine has since escaped to the United Kingdom.