Cameroon:Paul Biya wears face mask for first time in public

Published on 12.11.2020 at 15h40 by JournalduCameroun

The Head of State Paul Biya has been seen with a face mask in public for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak in Cameroon on March 6.

Paul Biya was spotted wearing a black face mask at the funeral of his deceased sister Bidjang Ngonda Regine on Thursday, November 12 in Yaounde.

Since the outbreak of the COVID-19, the head of state had never been seen with a face masks even when receiving guest at the nation’s Presidential palace.

Paul Biya who has been away in his native Mvomeka for the past weeks arrived Yaounde on Wednesday, November 12 in Yaounde for the start of the removal of the corpse of his sister. She will be laid to rest on Friday, November 13 in Mvomeka, South Region of Cameroon.

 

