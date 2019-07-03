Cameroon:Paul Biya’s body guards arrested in Switzerland

Police in Switzerland have arrested Six aides of Cameroon’s Head of State Paul Biya in connection to an attack on a journalist last week, local media reports.

Swiss media reports six persons were arrested on Tuesday morning on instructions from the Prosecutor in Geneva but one woman carrying a diplomatic passport amongst those arrested was later released. The other five have appeared before Prosecutor Olivier Jornot today.

The arrests were made after a complaint was filed by journalists Adrien Krause who was attacked by men suspected to be body guards of the Head of State while he was filming a protest infront of the Intercontinental Hotel where Paul Biya is lodged.

The journalist revealed his bag and working equipment were seized by the men and only handed over to him three hours later after the intervention of Swiss police.