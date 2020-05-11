Cameroon:Paul Biya’s Coronavirus solidarity fund receives more support

Cameroonians have continued to donate to the national solidarity fund created by the Head of State to fight the COVID-19.

At the weekend, the Ministry of Public Health welcomed the Association of Insurance Company in Cameroon, ASAC, led by Théophile Gérard Mulong and the CEMAC Pink Card in charge of motor third party liability in the CEMAC zone represented by its Permanent Secretary at the National Bureau, Mr. Pierre Didier N’GOUMOU.

The two associations donated FCFA 120 million and FCFA 5 million respectively to the national solidarity fund in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Receiving the cheques, the Minister of Public Health Dr Malachies Manaouda thanked his guests for the kind and republican gestures which he said will contribute in the fight against the pandemic.

Dr Malachie Manaouda used the opportunity to recall that the Covid-19 is not yet over. Therefore, he recommended that the population should continue to show a lot of responsibility and discipline in the observance of barrier measures to deal with it.

In addition to the two groups, other associations and business persons were also at the Ministry of Public Health at the weekend to donate equipment which consists of face masks, gloves, protective gowns, disposable overshoes, chlorinated water and thermo-flashes.