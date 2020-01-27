The Head of tate Paul Biya has called on the graduating cadet military officers to respect human rights in the execution of their duties.

Paul Biya was speaking to the officers on Friday, January 24 while presiding over the graduation ceremony of the 37 batch of student of the Combined Services Military Academy, EMIA.

“For three years, you underwent gruelling training at the Combined Military Services Academy. As you are now equipped with the basic requisite knowledge for discharging the duties that you will be assigned, and trained on republican values, you must adapt to our country’s overall context,”Paul Biya said.

Describing the present context to the graduating cadet officers, Paul Biya said they may face assymetric conflicts, called upon to combat cyber crime which can undermine national security and destabilize the national economy.

He thus urged them to respect human rights in line with executing such duties as well as work in synergy in the population they are called to serve.