The Head of State Paul Biya has called on countries hosting leaders of the Ambazonia separatist movement to take serious actions if they truly want peace to return to the North West and South West regions of Cameroon.

In his address to the nation on Tuesday night, Paul Biya said if these countries are really concerned by the situation in the North West and South West regions then they should act against the leaders whom they host.

He said most of these leaders have lost their cameroonian nationalities but waste no time in gathering funds to commit terrorist acts in Cameroon.

The Head of State also reiterated his call to armed separatists to drop their weapons and return to the Republic through the rehabilitation centrea and said those who fail to do so will face the wrath of the army.