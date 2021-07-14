Cameroon:PCC innaugurates Pediatric Eye Hospital in Limbe

The Inclusive Child Eye Hospital in Limbe, the first of its kind in the CEMAC region, is now fully operational after it was innaugurated last Saturday, July 10.

The hospital was innaugurated by the Moderator of the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon, the Right Reverend Samuel Fonki Forba and the Country of the Christian Blind Mission,(CBM),Director, Julius Niba Fon.

In a sermon titled “Let your eyes be healthy,” the Moderator of the PCC called on all to keep their spiritual and physical eyes healthy in order not to be blinnded.

‘‘When man’s heart is hardened and lacks the word and voice of God, the eyes are blinded. The light within us can become darkness when we are rebellious’’ he said.

The Inclusive Child Eye Hospital is the fruit of a collaboration between the Presbyterian Church in Cameroon and the Christian Blind Mission, CBM. Other partners include the German Television Foundation RTL and German Lions Club known as Child Eye Health Africa.

Launching the hospital, the PCC Moderator called thanked CBM through the country Director, Julius Fon Niba for their constant support. The contributions of CBM and other partners in erecting the structure stood at FCFA 676 million while contributions from the PCC amounted to FCFA 300 million, it was noted.

On his part, the Country Director of CBM, Julius Fon Niba lauded the PCC for its role in the prevention of blindness through cataract surgeries while promising more support to support staff in trainings.

‘‘Also, all staff serving here will benefit from CBM supported trainings in the paediatric ophthalmology sub-specialty’’ he said.

On his part, Dr. Faustin Ngounou, medical Director of the Presbyterian Eye Services said the newly constructed health facility is one of the spin offs of more than four decades of fruitful partnership between the PCC and the CBM.

‘‘From the initial staff strength of 30 personnel in Acha-Tugi the 90s, the PCC Eye Services now has close to 300 staff. The yearly total number of outpatients’ consultations rose from 25.000 to 146.000 currently, with annual number of surgeries moving from 2000 to 4500. Globally 2500 cataract surgery are performed out of which close to 10 per cent by modern phacoemulsiphication technic,’’ Dr. Faustin Ngounou noted, adding that, the Cameroon Inclusive Child Eye Health project 2021-2024 aims to improve the quality of life of 10,670 visually impaired and blind patients.

After the symbolic cutting of the ribbon, the Inclusive Child Eye Hospital in Limbe is now open to the public with trained and qualified staff.