Cameroon:Persons with disabilities receive donations to fight COVID-19

Persons Living with Disabilities in the Yaounde V sub division have received protective gears to help them fight against the spread of the COVID-19.

The equipment were donated to them by nongovernmental organisation SisterSpeak237 in partnership with the Babila Boye Arise For Africa Foundation during a visit paid to the persons living with disabilities grouped under APHADI-Association des Handicapés Dynamiques de Yaounde V.

Thus, they received hand sanitizers, protective gears as well as other inclusive equipment to help them fight the spread of the COVID-19 while emphasis was equally laid on basic hygiene measures which are the most important ways to stop the spread of infections, including the COVID-19.

During the visit the SisterSpeak237 inclusion lead – Rita Acha acknowledged that persons living with disabilities, may be impacted more significantly by COVID-19. She led focus group discussions tailored towards needs assessment of what is priority to the women in this season.

APHADI on its part used the opportunity to show how they have been empowering persons with disabilities and stressed on its unique mandate to take their members off the streets as beggars. This, they do by supporting the members to learn trades and be more autonomous financially.

The president of APHADI, Mme Ongla appreciated the gesture and the conversations from their visitors and thanked everyone who contributed to the gift packs. She also highlighted some projects for which they are currently sourcing for support including face mask production project by tailors in their association.

Comfort Mussa, Coordinator of SisterSpeak237 remarked that “COVID19 may impact women with disabilities even more significantly. This impact can be mitigated if simple actions and protective measures are taken by key stakeholders. By discussing with the women today we better understand their specific needs and can help amplify these and also seek ways of assisting them.”

To respect the social distancing measure, just a few members of the APHADI were part of the discussions and said they will in turn relay feedback to their other members and distribute the kits that were brought to them.