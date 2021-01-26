Cameroon:Player agents on scouting mission at CHAN 2020

The focus of all 16 teams at the sixth edition of the African Nations Championship is to get the trophy on the plane back home but the competition is equally providing a big stage for most players to shine.

Key among spectators and visitors in the stands who have come to watch he competition are player agents as well as talent scouts from across the continent as well as from Europe.

This has given an extra motivation to most of the players who look to impress and catch the eyes of these talent poachers in order to striker big deals.

It is the case with Democratic Republic of Congo forward Chico Ushindi who has set his sights on joining a team in Europe at the end of the African Nations Championship.

The TP Mazembe goal poacher who recently scored the first official goal at the Japoma stadium hopes his performances can help his team win their second crown of the tournament and catch the eyes of the numerous agents present in Cameroon to watch the competition.

“My wish is to win the cup and thus have to work and win games. We have to work well in all matches,” he told CAF’s official website after helping his side beat Congo last week.

“I have ambitions to join teams in Europe or some big clubs in Africa. This is my goal. After we finish this Chan, God willing, if there are teams that sign me that will be good.”

Like Ushindi, many of his team mates as well as other players from the various teams nurse same ambition.

Though back playing in Cameroon, Intermediate Lions captain, Jacques Zoua Daogari could use the competition as an opportunity to relaunch his career and get a move back to Europe.

On the other hand, some players have already caught the eye with their performances and struck deals with the CHAN just mid way through.

It is the case with Niger striker Moussa Adamou who left camp last week to sign for Saudi Arabian second-tier side Altaquadum.

The former AS Sondiep striker in the Niger top flight has been on the radar of the Saudi club and his recent performances convinces hierarchy at Altaquadum to part with huge sums of money for the player’s signature.

There have equally been reports of a couple of players leaving the Togolese camp to discuss deals abroad though the assistant coach of the team has looked to cool down any speculation.