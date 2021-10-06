Cameroon:PM announces resumption of work on Bamenda-Babadjou road

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute has announced the resumption of work on the Bamenda-Babadjou road by the end of October.

The Prime Minister made the announcement as he enterred the second day of his trip to Bamenda to present the achievements made so far in terms of the implementations of the recommendations of the Major National Dialogue.

Addressing the public at the Bamenda ceremonial ground, the Prime Minister said the works will resume by the end of this month and by the time he visits Bamenda, again, the works must have been advanced or completed.

The prime Minister said all clearances have been made from the various stakeholders for the works to start on the Bamenda-Babadjou road as well as the ring road.