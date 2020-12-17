Cameroon:PM Dion Ngute douses tension in South West Region

The Prime Minister, Head of Government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute has called on all Cameroonians living in the South West Region as well as other parts of the nation to stay united and avoid any form of cdonflict that may divide them.

The Prime Minister was speaking in Buea, on Wednesday, December 16 as he met with traditional rulers in Fako Division to discuss the recent killing of the chief of Mile 14-Dibanda and the tension that has followed since then.

Below is a transcript of the Prime Minister’s message to the traditional rulers;

Members of Government,

The Governor of the South West Region,

Members of Parliament,

Your Royal Highnesses,

Distinguished Ladies and Gentlemen.

The Head of State asked me to make a tour of the sports infrastructure that will host the upcoming African Nations Championship in Yaounde, Douala, Limbe and Buea.

Having so instructed me, he also learnt about the horrible act which took place here in Fako with the Assassination of one of our Chiefs and the abduction of others. He therefore asked me to come and meet with you so assure you of his constant solidarity with the chieftaincy institution of the Southwest Regions.

Your Excellences, Royal Highnesses.

For close to 3 years now, life has not been the same in the Northwest and Southwest Regions. The strategy of armed terrorist groups has been to spread terror, instill fear in our populations.

They have targeted the very foundation of our communities; our schools, our churches and our traditional rulers, custodians of our tradition, and they have not spared even the Republican institutions.

The recent kidnapping of the traditional rulers of Mile 15 and 16, and the Killing of the traditional ruler of Dibanda Mile 14 is one that is too much for us. It is one that calls for general mobilisation against evil.

However, we should do so as one person. We should do so without giving into the divisive tendency stating that criminals come from one or the other area.

If we do so, we will be giving credence to the demonic ambitions of the criminal groups whose main weapon is to instill not only fear but division in our populations.

I entreat your Royal Highnesses to accept the heartfelt condolences of his Excellency President Paul Biya and I invite you to rise for a minute of silence in honor to our departed Chief.

We can only resolve our problems in brotherly love and peaceful dialogue which the head of state himself has many times prescribed.

This is now the time to act as one person. Irrespective of the forces of law and order. We as traditional rulers must come out as one and mobilize our populations against this evil.

I can assure you that the Head of State will support any initiative you take in this direction.

We know that traditional authority forms part of the corner stone of our governance. It is therefore most unfortunate that they have been desecrated, targeted, kidnapped and killed.

I come here today on the instruction of the Head of State, His Excellency President Paul Biya to share your grief and to encourage you to work in synergy with your administration and population to put an end to these atrocities.

I come here to call on you to watch out for manipulation and intoxication from our distractors who might use divisive messages to attain their malicious goals.

We will not take part in destroying the toil and the sweat of our forefathers.

I am calling also on the Population, elite, Members of Parliament, Mayor’s, regional councillors to support our traditional rulers.

There should be a synergy around our traditional rulers. It is inadmissible that a traditional ruler is kidnaped in his village and that the villagers must stick out their necks to defend him as it was seen in other areas.

Each village should boast of a Vigilante Group and every Council should reactivate their municipal forces to work in synergy with local forces forces of Law and Order.

The Head of State has asked me to tell you that he wants you to give him the assurance that you will mobilize the people against this common evil. That evil knows no religion, no colour, no sex, no tribe, no culture and no people.

We cannot do anything without Unity. That is why despite our differences, we can and must work together to stand against chaos and anarchy that a number of people have as their Agenda for the Northwest and Southwest Regions.

My dear peers, I speak as one of you. I want you to be your brother’s keeper. We must stand shoulder to shoulder against this evil.

Long Live His Excellency President Paul Biya

Long Live the Republic of Cameroon