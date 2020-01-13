Cameroon:PM Dion Ngute receives New Year wishes today

The Prime Minister, Head of Government Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute will receive New Year wishes today at the Star Building.

The ceremony holds at exactly 2pm follows in the normal tradition of New Year Wishes opened last Thursday by the Head of State Paul Biya, the Speaker of the National Assembly Cavaye Yeguie Djibril and the First Lady Chantal Biya.

According to a release signed by the Director of Cabinet at the Prime Minister’s Office Confiance Ebune, all invited persons are expected to arrive the Star Building before 1.30pm.

The New Year wishes to the Prime Minister come just a week after commemorating one year in office.