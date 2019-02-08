Cameroon:PM Dion Ngute to represent Biya at AU summit

The Prime Minister, Head of Government Joseph Dion Ngute will represent the Head of State Paul Biya at the 32 ordinary summit of Heads of States and Governments of the African Union.

The summit will run from the 9-11 in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia and will be the first time Dion Ngute is representing the Head of State since his appointment as Prime Minister.

This year’s summit will hold under the theme “Refugees, Returnees and Internally Displaced Persons: Towards Durable Solutions to Forced Displacement in Africa”.

Key speakers at the summit will be Rwanda President as well as President of the AU, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, President of the AU Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat, the Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Abdoul Gheit amongst others.

Paul Kagame is expected to hand the command baton of the African Union to Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi.