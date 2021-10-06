› Politics

Happening now

Cameroon:PM Dion Ngute to represent Paul Biya at sultan Njoya’s funeral

Published on 06.10.2021 at 17h34 by JournalduCameroun

The Prime Minister, Head of Government, Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute will represent the Head of state, Paul Biya at the funeral of the fallen Bamoun Sultan, Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya.

According to a letter from the Director of Civil Cabinet to the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Transport, Njoya Zakariaou, the Prime Minister will be at the funeral of the Sultan on Saturday, October 9.

This funeral will hold this weekend in Foumband after preparatory meetings were held last week to give the Sultan a befitting burial.

According to the funeral programme, the mortal remains of the Sultan arrive Cameroon from Paris tomorrow and will head straight to Foumban before funeral activities and burial on Saturday morning.

