Cameroon:Police arrest CRM women cleaning market in Yaounde

At least 20 women of the Cameroon Renaissance Movement party were arrested by security forces on Tuesday morning as they were cleaning gutters at the Mokolo market in Yaounde, the party has said.

A spokesperson of the CRM said uniform men from the Mokolo police station arrived the market, as the women were cleaning the gutters as part of activities marking the celebration of the Women’s day, ordered them to stop and bundled them to the police station.

The women were released after two hours of questioning at the police station, the women were released but were told to seek authorisation from the Government Delegate to the Yaounde City Council the next time they want to carry out such activity.