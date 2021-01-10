The General Delegation of National Security has reassured Cameroonians that efforts have been put in place to ensure the smooth and rapid production of national identifications cards and passports.

During a press conference held in Yaounde, on Friday, January 8, the Secretary General at the Delegation General of National Security, Dominique Baya threw more light on the process as well as offered clarifications on the recent complaints voiced out by the public.

Increase In Production Capacity

He said more than 245,000 national identification cards are lying in wait at the various identification posts across the country, he said.

For the moment, there are 280 identification posts across the country, among them 50 mobile units. Their production capacity stands at 10,000 identification cards per day and will increase to 15,000 per day when Garoua Secondary Production Centre goes operational.

The Secretary General thus reassured the public that despite some technical hitches witnessed in the production and delivery of national identification cards, the service remains very functional and ready to serve the public in record time.

“Despite the slowdown in production linked to technical difficulties, procedures and the delivery of equipments, the public service of producing national identity cards remains very active. There is therefore no need to hide facts and trying to play the blame game, political manipulation or wanting to arouse unpatriotic behaviours within society,” Dominique Baya said.

As concerns the issuance of passports, the General Delegation for National Security has requested and obtained permission from the Head of State for the signing of a partnership contract with a new operator given that the former provider had removed the activity from its portfolio, the DGSN scribe said.

“The new passport which will now be available in 48 hours will be among the most secured and modern in the world,” he reassured.

Multiple Identification

Last Friday’s press conference was held on the back of several complaints from users with some having to wait in vain without ever receiving their national identification card.

However, the General Delegation for National Security said such a situation occurs most often to persons who have tampered with their identification information which is now different from the one originally entered into the database.

He said the new identification system is well secured such that those with multiple identification information no longer have the possibility of getting more than one identification document. Thus the Secretary General at the DGSN urged all those who want their identification cards produced with the initial information on entered in the database to write to the General Delegation of National Security.