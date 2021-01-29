Politics › diplomacy

Happening now

Cameroon:Pope Francis sends ‘peace message’ to Paul Biya as Anglophone crisis rages on

Published on 29.01.2021 at 16h37 by JournalduCameroun

The Head of State, Paul Biya, today received a message of peace from the Holy Father, Pope Francis as Cameroon continues to grapple with several crises across the country, notably the Anglophone crisis.

The message was delevered to the Head of State today by the Vatican’s Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin during an audience granted him at the Unity Palace toay by Paul Biya.

Both men discussed relationship between the Vatican and Cameroon as well as avenues to promote peace in the country. The message from the Vatican comes in the wake of growing violence in Cameroon’s Anglophone Regions where over two dozens of persons have been killed since the start of the year.

The Vatican has on several occasions called for a ceasefire from both the Cameroon Army and belligerent groups and urged them to prioritise a peaceful path in solving their differences.

