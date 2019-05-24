Cameroon:Popular bike rider killed in Kumba

A corpse of a popular motorcycle rider in Kumba was discovered early on Friday morning lying on the streets as circumstances surrounding his death remain unclear.

The bike rider, identified as Meboka was reportedly shot at the Meboka junction, a neighbourhood in Kumba I sub division.

Sources say the deceased is suspected to have been an informant of separatist fighters in the locality and could thus have been targeted by soldiers.

This is the latest extrajudicial killing in Kumba after a young man was reportedly shot and killed by soldiers at the Buea Road motor Park last Saturday.

Killings and gruesome acts have increased in the North West and South West regions of Cameroon days after the Prime Minister ended his tour to seek ways to ending the crisis in these regions.