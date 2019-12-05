The post-Major National Dialogue caravan that was dispatched to the North West and South West Regions has rounded off its mission as a report was submitted to the Prime Minister, Head of government yesterday in Yaounde.

Cardinal Christian Tumi who led the post dialogue caravan to the North West Region and Bishop Andrew Nkea who led the caravan in the South West Region, submitted their reports to Chief Dr Joseph Dion Ngute yesterday during an audience at the Star Building.

Submitting his report to the Prime Minister, Cardinal Tumi said the situtation on the ground is improving and the people are yearning for a return to normalcy.

On his part, Bishop Andrew Nkea said their message was not only for those in the villages but also for others in the bushes as well as the armed fighters whom he hope will continue to lay down their weapons after the sensitisation tour.