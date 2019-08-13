Cameroon:Power cuts englobe Yaounde into darkness

Parts of Yaounde, capital of Cameroon have been in darkness for close to a week now while other parts have witnessed regular power cuts as the situation frustrates residents.

The recent power cuts have been attritubuted to a fire incident along the electric line in the Melen neighbourhood, the Minister of Water and Energy Gaston Eloundou Essomba said in a communiqué.

Experts and technicians from Eneo an Sonatrel have been working to fix the problem, the Minister said in a communiqué.

While waiting for the situation to return to normal, the Minister has ordered for constant supply of energy to strategic places like hospitals and called on the electricity supply company to set up a mechanism to ration electricity in the various neighbourhoods affected.