The campaign to raise awareness and distribute face masks took the Beacon of Light Association,BeLAto the PMI Nkwen Health Centre in the Bamenda-III Sub Division.

Safety messages were taken to the maternity and the Antenatal clinics where pregnant women and nursing mothers were educated on how to use wash hand buckets and face masks.

Teams from the association also took their campaign messages to bus stations, local markets and populated junctions in the Bamenda- I and II municipalities. They used hailers in markets and handed out flyers to those who could read.Bills were also posted on strategic locations. Hundreds of face masks and detergent were distributed during the exercise.

Speaking during the outing, the Chief Executive Officer of Beacon of Light Association, EleenYekpuNdze said they targeted women and girls because they are usually hard hit and vulnerable during such a pandemic. “It is therefore important for women and girls to be aware and ready to face the coronavirus,” EleenYekpu stated. The Chief Executive Officer for BeLa stressed that pregnant women face a double jeopardy as their immune systems are weakened during pregnancy.

The one week-sensitisation campaigned which has been unfolding under the theme: Empowering Women And Girls Against Covid-19, will culminate in a one-day workshop to train journalist on reporting COVID-19,considering the specific needs of women and girls. The workshop is billed for May 13, 2020, in Bamenda.Participants at the training are expected from across the Region