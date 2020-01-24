Cameroon:Preparations Gear Up For Youth Day Celebrations

Preparations for the celebrations of the 54 edition of the Youth Day have intensified with the Ministry of Youth and Civic Education taking measures to ensure a smooth event nationwide on February 11.

To that effect, the Minister of Youth and Civic Education chaired the second preparatory meeting on Wednesday, January 22, to evaluate the work done by the various commissions ahead of the event as well as in the Regions.

The main innovation for this year’s celebrations is centred on the Youth Connekt project, the Minister of Youth and Civic Education Mounouna Foutsou said. This will see the Ministry and Youth and Civic Education and other partners join forces together to offer solutions to challenges faced by the youth.

« We have to therefore work in synergy in order to mobilise youth through various sensitisation activities, trainings as well as help them promote the values of peace and national unity for a better Cameroon, » the Minister told participants at the preparatory meeting.

Thus, the Heads of the various commissions as well as the Regional Delegates had the opportunity to do a brief presentation on the preparations.

The « Youth Chat Online » sub commission said they have already set up a platform to organise online discussions between youths in the diaspora and those at home to discuss the various opportunities available to build the nation.

Members of the « Official Launching » commission assured invitations have already been sent to all guests in the various localities.