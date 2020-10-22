Cameroon:Preparations gear up Intl Volunteer Day

The Ministry of Youth and Civic Education has begun mobilizing partners and various stakeholders in preparation for the 35 edition of the international day of volunteers which will be celebrated on December 5 under the theme ‘Together We Can Through Volunteering’.

Ahead of the event, the first preparatory meeting held recently at the Ministry of Youth at Civic Education was aimed at bringing together all institutional, technical, private and administrative partners to see how they can provide their support.

Chairing the meeting, the Secretary General at the Ministry of Youth and Civic Education, Theophile Benga said volunteering is a core value which must be taught to young Cameroonians, reason why they will be setting aside a series of activities to encourage youth to volunteer.

He said ten activities have been set aside as part of celebrations for this year’s event which will be spread across one week; an opening event, benchmarking activities and a closing event.

After proposals from the other partners present at the meeting, it was agreed that contributions and amendments made during this meeting be taken into account with a view to expanding the program of the International Day of volunteers which is celebrated in Cameroon from November 26 to December 05, 2020.

Proposals are also expected from the various regional delegations of youth and civic education as celebrations will equally focus this year on the contribution of community volunteers as key stakeholders for risk communication and community engagement against the COVID-19.

The United Nations Volunteer Programme, last week launched this year’s IVD campaign, leading up to December 5. In the weeks to come, activities will be organized to thank volunteers worldwide and also shed light on the difficulties and needs of volunteers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The UNV will also show the impact of volunteers in their communities during this pandemic, and reach to all corners of the globe with the message of ‘Together We Can Through Volunteering.’