The Expanded Programme on Immunization, EPI, has stepped up activities ahead of the third phase nationwide vaccination campaign against the COVID-19 which holds from November 17-21.

The exercise which falls in line with government’s ambitions to meet up with the vaccination target by the end of the year.

To that effect, the Expanded Programme on Immunization recently brought together leaders and resource persons from over 2000 communities across the ten regions of Cameroon to engage them in community mobilization ahead of the exercise.

On the other hand, Cameroon recently received 198,400 doses of the Astra Zeneca vaccine to boost the vaccination offer during this third phase of the campaign.

“The vaccine will provide an opportunity for those who have already received their first dose of the vaccine to get the second dose. This arrival also attests to the fact that the health authorities and the government spare no efforts in providing the population with the necessary services they need, like vaccination in order to put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Dr Ndula Shalom, Permanent Secretary of the Expanded Programme on Immunization said.

A team from the Expanded Programme on Immunization was also in Yaounde yesterday for the third edition of the Bloggers’ Summit where they discussed the opportunities available on improving the vaccination offer by digital means.

According to statistics from the EPI, 428 415 ( 3,1%) persons have received the first dose of the vaccine while 173 372 (1,2%) persons have completely been vaccinated.

On the other hand, at least 53 055 (39,8%) health personnel have received their first dose of the vaccine while 132 152 (5,0%) aged persons have taken their first dose of the vaccine and 38 037 (14,0%) persons with comorbidities have done same.

Vaccination Of Civil Servants Effective In Regions

The third phase of the nationwide vaccination campaign against the COVID-19 comes at a moment civil servants are also lining up to also get vaccinated.

The campaign to vaccinate civil servants which effectively kicked off last Wednesday, November 10 in Yaounde is now effective in all ten regions.

At launch of the exercise in the North West Region, Governor Adolphe Lele LAfrique called on civil servants in that part of the country to massively adhere to the exercise in order to help the region attain immunity.

According to figures from the Regional Delegation of Public Health, close to 100 civil servants and state agents were vaccinated in the region by the end of the week with the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and AstraZeneca vaccines which were made available.