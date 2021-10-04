Cameroon:Preparations heighten ahead of sultan Njoya’s burial

Preparations have intensified ahead of the burial of the deceased Sultan of the Bamouns, His Majesty Ibrahim Mbombo Njoya who passed away last Monday, September 27 in Paris, France.

Sons and daughters as well as elite of the Noun Division gathered in Foumban last Saturday, October 2 for a preparatory meeting geared at biding the Sultan goodbye.

Presided over by the Minister Delegate at the Ministry of Transport, Njoya Zakariaou, the meeting started with a minute of silence in honour of the departed Sultan before participants proceeded to make their proposals on the funeral.

Welcoming the community for the meeting, Minister Njoya Zakariaou acknowledged it had been a very difficult week for the Bamoun community in particular and Cameroonians as a whole with the passing of the Sultan.

He said preparations are open to all sons and daughters of the community to make suggestions given that the Sultan ruled the community without discrimination.

At the close of the meeting, various committees were set up to take charge of various aspects of the funeral programme as the community was told to keep their suggestions coming.

According to the tentative funeral programme rolled out by the organizing committee set up for the funeral, the mortal remains of the late Sultan will be removed from the mortuary on October 5 before being transferred to the Roissy Charles de Gaulle Airport.

The casket is expected to arrive Cameroon via the Yaounde Nsimalen International Airport on Thursday, October 7 at 8pm and transferred to Foumban the same night.

On Friday, October 8, there will be prayers and an all night vigil before burial takes place the next day.

Equally, the Bamoun community in France, gathered in Paris last Saturday to pay homage to the late Sultan through songs, prayers and supplication to Allah as well as a mini cultural display.