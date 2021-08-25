Cameroon:Preparations heighten for start of new school year

With just two weeks left before the start of the 2021/2022 academic year, preparations have intensified both on school campuses and in markets.

Since last week, several schools in the nation’s capital, Yaounde have intensified operations for admission of new students into the various classes.

In the Yaounde VI municipality, schools have intensified street campaigns to get more students for their institutions as caravans move along the streets to do door-to-door campaigns.

At the NESCAS Bilingual Primary and Secondary School, Etoug Ebe, teams have been mobilizing on the streets and distributing flyers to parents of prospective students on the streets.

Back at the campus, admission is equally going on in full gear as admission officers are busy receiving parents and giving them some orientations before they register their children.

“We ensure parents get every detail about our school before they decide if they are ready to send their child here or not,” Patience, one of the orientation officers said.

At the other section of the school holiday classes are still going on for primary pupils as well as examination classes while cleaners are ensuring are working hard to put the entire campus in order before the start of the school year.

Next door at the Quality International School, a ten percent increase of the fee has not deterred parents to scramble to register their children.

“We have very limited spaces so we opened admissions very early for all classes and we want to ensure we start classes on the first day of school,” Rockzine Aneibu, the Principal of the institution said.

Preparations are also gearing up at various mission schools across the nation’s capital especially after the release of the various end-of-year examination results.

I a pastoral letter, the Archbishop of Yaounde, Mgr Jean Mbarga called on faithful in his Archdiocese to massively register their children and offer them the education they deserve in line with the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Other stakeholders have been active ahead of the start of the new school year, notably the National anti Corruption Commission, CONAC which embarked last week on a sensitization campaign in schools to ensure admissions are genuine and corruption-free.

The Chairman of CONAC, Rev Dr Dieudonné Massi Gams kicked off the campaign on August 18 at the Government Bilingual High School Deido and said it will intensify across the country in order to weed off corruption on campuses ahead of the start of the new school year.

The boisterity around schools cannot be translated markets despite the fact that didactic materials have flooded the markets in the past weeks.

Books, bags, pens and other school items have gradually made their way into the market despite the fact that buyers are still very scarce.

“Activities are very slow now but we know the last week leading to the resumption of schools, parents will be rushing to the market to get stuff for their children,” a trader at the Mokolo market said.