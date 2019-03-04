Cameroon:Preparative activities for varsity games launched

The President of the local organizing committee, Governor Awa Fonka Augustine has launched preparations prior to the competition scheduled for the month of May in Dschang.

The Main innovation of this year’s edition according to Prof Roger Tsafack Nanfasso, rector of the University of Dschang will be the games holding on three different sites which are the campuses of the said University implanted in the localities of Foumban, Bandjoun and Dschang.

This innovation according to him will favour a moment of sharing amongst university communities and the populations thus, will create an opportunity to consolidate togetherness.

Governor Awa Fonka Augustine in his launching address called on all the organizing committee members and State representatives to play their part so the Dschang University wins at least at the level of the organization.

23 commissions have been constituted, with the mission of making sure everything both at the internal and global levels, is ready for a successful organization of the games that will take place from the 4-11 May.