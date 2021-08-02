Former Nigerian President, Olusegun Obasanjo has hailed the ICT University for investing in providing quality training to youths in order to foster development in Cameroon, Africa and the rest of the world.

He was speaking last Saturday, July 31 during the graduation ceremony of the sixth batch of students of the ICT University, which held at the Yaounde Conference Centre.

In total, 300 students(amog them 13 PhD) of the institutions, drawn from Cameroon, Africa, and the rest of the world made the grade , as they now head to the job market.

During his keynote address to the graduates titled “‘The hidden processor for success beyond ICT knowledge and skills”, President Obassanjo called on the graduating students to use the skills acquired to seize the opportunity that present themselves before them in order to develop their communities.

“Opportunities exist everywhere. In business, politics, education, farming, agriculture, engineering, accounting, telecommunication, public health, development planning and in several other areas. What ever happen people will eat. They could eat before, during and after COVID-19, what opportunity… All that you are getting to today is preparing you for what lies ahead,” President Obassanjo said.

The graduation ceremony was also marked by the inauguration of the campus of the ICT University in Yaounde by President Obasanjo who hailed the founder of the institution, Prof. Victor Mbarika for investing in the training of the next generation of leaders.

“You are investing in the graduating students and all the others students that are in this institution. You are investing in their development, you are investing in their today for their family, you are investing in their today of their community and tomorrow. You are investing in the today of this country and its progress and development of tomorrow,”President Obasanjo said.

Last Satuurday’s graduation ceremony was equally attended by the Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education, Prof Jacques Fame Ndongo, his counterparts of Post and Telecommunications, Secondary Education as well as the former Prime Minister Philemon Yang.