Cameroon:Principal of GTHS Jakiri kidnapped

The Principal of the Government Technical High School Jakiri, Bui Division of the North West region has been kidnapped by unidentified gunmen, sources have said.

Killian Wirngo was reportedly taken out from his home in the early hours of Tuesday October 31 and taken to an unknow destination by unidentified armed men; sources confirmed.

His family has launched an appeal for his releaseas all attempts to get to him or know his whereabouts as his wife and six children have been crying out.

His abduction comes just less than two weeks after the kidnap of the Principal of the Government Bilingual High School in Jakiri.

Jaff Sylverius Dinyuy was abducted as he was returning from a burial but was released days later by his abductors.