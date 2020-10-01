Cameroon:Pro-Kamto coalition schedules anti Biya protest for October 6

A coalition of political parties and civil society organisations has announced a nationwide protests every Tuesday, beginning October 6, to oust Cameroon’s leader Paul Biya, from power.

The coalition made up of political parties olike the Cameroon Renaissance Movement, Popular Action Party, as well as organisations like AGIR, COACIC signed a letter on September 28 announcing the protests.

According to the coalition, they will continue protests every week until there is a ceasefire in the North West and Sout West Regions, followed by an inclusive dialogue and the reform of state institutions. They also said, the electoral code must be revised before holding any election in Cameroon.

Major streets in Douala and Yaounde have remained heavily militarised since September 22 when several persons were arrested during a protest called by the opposition Cameroonian Renaissance Movement, CRM to oust the country’s Presient, Paul Biya

The CRM claims over 600 of its members are still in jail while the party’s President revealed he has been under house arrest since September 22.