Cameroon:PTAs seek ways to enhance academic success

Leaders of Parents Teachers Associations nationwide have met in Yaounde to brainstorm on better ways to organise themselves so as to enhance academic success.

Meeting in Yaounde last weekend, the various association brainstormed on ways to harness their actions nationwide so as to have a common vision for pupils and students.

« We want to have the same vision of our actions to do the same thing everywhere we are and we also want to see how we can have disciplinedchildren both at home and in school. We think this will help improve on their results, » Emmanuel Mpacko, Vice President of the National Parents Teachers Association said.

Participants at the meeting were were rilled on the laws governing PTAs in the country by the association’s national executive. Parents were urged to be the first teachers of the children at home before they get to school. They also brainstormed on the relationship between the PTA and school authorities which the national exco advised participants to work in tandem so as to improve on the welfare of the students and pupils.

Coming on the heels of the start of the second term, the National Parents Teachers Association hoped members return to their various chapters to reinforce their children for success this term.