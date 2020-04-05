Cameroon:Public Health Minister justifies use of Coronavirus solidarity fund

The Special National Solidarity Fund created by the Head of State Paul Biya to assist victims of the COVID-19 is fully operational, the Minister of Public Health Dr Malachie Manaouda has revealed.

The Minister of Public Health revealed at the weekend that over FCFA 770 million has been collected so far and the money will be channeled to the Fund’s accounts. The account is managed by a delegated authorizing officer as well as an administrator.

Among those to have contributed last week after the Solidarity Fund was launched are businessmen Baba Danpullo(FCFA 100 million) and Sylvestre Ngouchinge( FCFA 250 million) as well as other corporate bodies.

These resources as well as those contributed by the State have enabled the response team to take charge of the hotels in which passengers arriving into Cameroon were confined, Dr Malachie Manaouda said.

In addition, the resources have been used for the “the management of field teams…the acquisition of personal protection and sanitation equipment, the development of management centres in health facilities, the development of special high-capacity management centres,” the Minister of Public Health said.

Some of the equipment were supplied over the weekend at the Olembe Low Cst Husing Complex where over 200 patients have been transferred to while some of the equipment were equally channeled to Doula where distribution has already begun at the various health centres.