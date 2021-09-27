The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda, has called on schools to continue respecting the preventive measures against the COVID-19 in order to keep the academic community safe throughout the year.

He made the call last week as he visited some schools in Yaounde to ensure COVID-19 preventive measures are still being respected.

Alongside officials of the Ministry of Secondary Education, Minister Malachie Manaouda made his first stop was at the Lycée Général Leclerc where at least three drums of 1500litres each were stationed at various corners of the campaus to ensure students wash their hands.

In addition, a running water supply system feeds the taps attached to coconut palms, along an aisle, to which buckets and soap dishes are fitted.

On his part, the Principal of the school, André Fouda reassured that lessons are being given to the students on the Covid-19 pandemic every week.

Next stop was in Nkoldongo where the Minister of Public Health sensitisised students in that part of Yaounde on vaccination against the COVID-19 which he in turn urged them to take the message to their parents to get themselves vaccinated.

At the Saint Benoît de Mvolye bilingual Catholic College, in addition to the three equipped handwashing points, Father Jacques KONAN, principal of this school said that students are updated o a daily basis on the evolution of the pandemic as well as preventive measures.

In addition, the workforce has been reduced to better guarantee physical distancing, he added. After checking the various facilities at the institution, the Minister of Public Health reminded the principal that it remained necessary to conduct a screening exercise for but students and teachers in order to detect cases early, if any, and be able to easily treat them.

The same message was equally delivered to the students as well as to the teachers of English High School in the Obili, to those of La Retraite College, of La Gaieté College as the Minister of Public Health extended his visit to other schools across town.

At the end of the visit, he expressed satisfaction at the health response systems put in schools though he hinted that several screening exercises will be held I some schools in the days ahead.