The Minister of Public Health, Dr Malachie Manaouda has said the vaccination process against the COVID-19 could be improved upon with the population embracing the vaccine.

Since the Sinopharm and AstraZeneca vaccines arrived in Cameroon over a month ago, the vaccination process has been going on smoothly across the country.

Figures released by the Minister of Public Health on May 21 show 29,478 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine have been administered so far while 19,048 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. While appreciating those who have so far gone for the vaccine, the Minister of Public Health said there could be progress in the vaccination situation if Cameroonians go for their jab.

According to Dr Andreas Njoh, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Expanded Program on Immunization said beginning May 24, the vaccination process had been extended to persons aged 18 and above.

Initially targeting health workers and vulnerable groups, Dr Andreas Njoh recently told state media that the vaccination process has been extended to target other groups given the efforts put in place by government to get enough doses of the vaccines.

Since the roll out in Cameroon over six weeks ago, several persons have taken the first and second doses of the vaccines including government ministers who led the way.

According to the Minister of Public Health, in addition to the vaccines, the respect of the barrier measures equally remains key in the fight against the pandemic.