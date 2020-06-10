Cameroon:Public service recruitment exercise goes digital

Business › Tech

Published on 11.06.2020 at 00h35 by JournalduCameroun

The recruitment exercise into the public service has gone digital, following a note from the Minister of Public Service and Administrative Reforms, Joseph Le.

The digital platform, concoursonline.mifopra.gov.cm went operational on Monday, June 8 as the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms continues its drive to digitalise the public service and facilitate access to it users.

According to Minister Joseph Le, the platform has been set up to enable candidates to register for public service exams as well as deposit their documents on the same platforms where they will equally be able to receive all information related to the said exams.

The initiative is aimed at easing the registration process as well as limit the huge crowds that are usually seen during registration for these exams, Minister Joseph Le said.

The new and simplified measure also falls in line with the strict respect of the measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, as it helps limit the cluster of persons.

Over 3600 persons are expected to be recruited into the public service following the announcement of the various exams last month by the Ministry of Public Service and Administrative Reforms.

