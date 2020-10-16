Cameroon:Pupils, disabled receive school needs in Bamenda

Close to seventy pupils in the Bamenda, North West Region of Cameroon joined the back-to-school train this week after receiving didactic materials.

The items comprised of books, bags, pens and other items were donated to the children by Bamenda-based online media platform, Observer237 that has been on an incessant campaign for school resumption in the North West and South West Regions.

To match actions to words, they Publisher of the blog, Elvis Ndi Tsembom led his team down to the Bamenda II municipality to donate to the children with special attention to children living with disabilities.

“School attendance in the (North West and South West)regions this year has greatly improved as compared to last year, parents are now becoming very conscious of the fact that despite the situation in the region, school boycott is not an option” Elvis Ndi Tsembom said.

He added that school the school resumption campaign has been one of their duty as a media organ to educate the population, reason why they embarked on an online campaign to encourage parents to send their children to school.

“We are not going to stop with this gesture. We hope to push further and ensure children can secure their future by going to school,” he added.

Assisting in the donation exercise was the North West Regional Chapter President of the Cameroon Association of English Speaking Journalists, Camasej, Macmillan Ambe who lauded the initiative and encouraged the media to continue to be an active play in the campaign for effective school resumption in the North West and South West Regions.