Cameroon:Rampaging Lion killed after injuring eleven persons in F/N Region

Published on 22.02.2021 at 00h55 by JournalduCameroun

At least eleven persons have been severely injured in Makary sub division, Logone and Chari Division in the Far North Region after they were attacked by a Lion.

The Lion is reported to have broken out and gone wild on the night of February 19 breaking February 20, injuring at least eleven persons and putting Woulki village into serious panic.

According to the Regional Delegate of Forestry and Wildlife, Jean David Ndjigba, the lion was later killed by security forces out of self defence as he urged the population to resume their activities normally without any fear.

The injured persons were transported to the Makary District Hospital for proper treatment while the dead lion was taken to the Makary sub divisional delegation for wildlife.

