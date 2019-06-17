Cameroon:Red Cross chief worried by humanitarian situation in Anglophone regions

The Deputy Director of the International Red Cross-Africa has called for more support from the international community to victims of the crisis in the North West and South West regions.

Patrick Youssef was speaking at a press conference in Douala at the weekend after rounding off a week-long trip to parts of the South West region to evaluate the humanitarian situation.

The Red Cross chief said his visit to the region has given him a broader idea of how pressing a need there is to provide assistance to those affected by the conflict.

Access to health facilities, feeding, clothing, lodging are some of the major concerns of the the victims in these regions which need to be urgently addresssed. He pleaded with all warring factions to allow aid reach those who have taken refuge in the bushes.

The outing of the Red Cross boss coincides with the decision by government to send over 50 trucks of humanitarian aid to the two affected regions.